As Flu Season Strains Hospitals, Doctor Offers Advice For How To Stay Healthy
An unusually severe flu season has strained hospitals around the country with overflowing emergency rooms. In California alone, at least 42 people have died from the flu. NPR's Kelly McEvers speaks with Dr. Adrian Cotton, chief of medical operations at Loma Linda University Health System, about the influx of patients and what people can do to protect themselves.