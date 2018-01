BlackRock CEO Says Companies Need To Do More Than Deliver Profits Laurence Fink, CEO of the investment firm BlackRock, is telling other CEOs they need to do more than just deliver profits. In a letter published by The New York Times, Fink says companies must show how they are making positive contributions to society.

