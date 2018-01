Radio Artist, Writer Joe Frank Dies At 79 Radio artist and writer Joe Frank died Monday at age 79. Ira Glass, who worked as a production assistant for NPR programs that featured Frank, pays tribute to the artist whose approach to making radio has inspired producers around the country to experiment with and stretch the medium beyond traditional boundaries.

Radio Artist, Writer Joe Frank Dies At 79 Remembrances Radio Artist, Writer Joe Frank Dies At 79 Radio Artist, Writer Joe Frank Dies At 79 Audio will be available later today. Radio artist and writer Joe Frank died Monday at age 79. Ira Glass, who worked as a production assistant for NPR programs that featured Frank, pays tribute to the artist whose approach to making radio has inspired producers around the country to experiment with and stretch the medium beyond traditional boundaries. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor