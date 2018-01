Held Captive By Their Parents, 13 Children Found In California On Sunday, 13 children were discovered emaciated, shackled and held captive by their parents in a home in Riverside County, California. The motive is still unknown. NPR's Kelly McEvers speaks with KVCR's Benjamin Purper, who was on the scene and is following the story.

Audio will be available later today.