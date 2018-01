How Active Duty Military Are Navigating Changing Attitudes Toward Marijuana California is the latest state to begin legal recreational sale of marijuana. That presents a challenge to the thousands of active duty military — and their families — who must navigate changing attitudes toward marijuana use, which is still prohibited under federal law.

How Active Duty Military Are Navigating Changing Attitudes Toward Marijuana National How Active Duty Military Are Navigating Changing Attitudes Toward Marijuana How Active Duty Military Are Navigating Changing Attitudes Toward Marijuana Audio will be available later today. California is the latest state to begin legal recreational sale of marijuana. That presents a challenge to the thousands of active duty military — and their families — who must navigate changing attitudes toward marijuana use, which is still prohibited under federal law. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor