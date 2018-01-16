How The Convenience Economy Has Led To Clutter In Urban China The advent of shared bikes and food delivery service apps have led to an unprecedented amount of clutter on the sidewalks of China's largest city. Where pedestrians once walked freely, they now have to compete with speeding electric scooters belonging to armies of food delivery men along limited sidewalk space due to heaps of shared bicycles strewn about.

How The Convenience Economy Has Led To Clutter In Urban China Asia How The Convenience Economy Has Led To Clutter In Urban China How The Convenience Economy Has Led To Clutter In Urban China Audio will be available later today. The advent of shared bikes and food delivery service apps have led to an unprecedented amount of clutter on the sidewalks of China's largest city. Where pedestrians once walked freely, they now have to compete with speeding electric scooters belonging to armies of food delivery men along limited sidewalk space due to heaps of shared bicycles strewn about. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor