The Fine Line Between A Bad Date And Sexual Assault: Two Views On Aziz Ansari Babe.net published a woman's account of a date with comedian Aziz Ansari that she says turned into "the worst night" of her life. In conversation with NPR's Kelly McEvers, two writers — Caitlin Flanagan of The Atlantic and Anna North of Vox — discuss whether the story describes a bad date, sexual assault or something in between.
Heard on All Things Considered

