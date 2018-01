Night Became Day In Detroit As Meteor Lit Up Sky A meteor streaked over southeast Michigan Tuesday night, creating a sonic boom so loud it shook houses. After seeing the spectacle in the night sky, thousands of people took to social media to share what they witnessed.

Night Became Day In Detroit As Meteor Lit Up Sky Environment Night Became Day In Detroit As Meteor Lit Up Sky Night Became Day In Detroit As Meteor Lit Up Sky Audio will be available later today. A meteor streaked over southeast Michigan Tuesday night, creating a sonic boom so loud it shook houses. After seeing the spectacle in the night sky, thousands of people took to social media to share what they witnessed. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor