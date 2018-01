Defense Attorney And Client Disagree On Guilty Plea At Supreme Court At the Supreme Court on Wednesday, all the justices who spoke signaled they have a problem with a lawyer who disregards his client's explicit instructions and concedes his client's guilt to the jury.

