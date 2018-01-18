Accessibility links

Google's Art Selfie App Offers A Lesson In Biometric Privacy Laws In U.S. Google's popular art selfie feature isn't available in Illinois or Texas. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Matthew Kluger, a law professor at NorthwesternUniversity, about how biometric privacy laws are affecting tech companies in certain states.
Google's Art Selfie App Offers A Lesson In Biometric Privacy Laws In U.S.

Technology

Heard on All Things Considered

Correction Jan. 18, 2018

A previous Web introduction to this story incorrectly stated that Matthew Kluger was a professor at George Mason University. He is a professor at Northwestern University.