Google's Art Selfie App Offers A Lesson In Biometric Privacy Laws In U.S.
Google's popular art selfie feature isn't available in Illinois or Texas. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Matthew Kluger, a law professor at NorthwesternUniversity, about how biometric privacy laws are affecting tech companies in certain states.
Correction Jan. 18, 2018
A previous Web introduction to this story incorrectly stated that Matthew Kluger was a professor at George Mason University. He is a professor at Northwestern University.