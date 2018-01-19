Weekly Wrap: "War of Worlds." Recode Senior Editor Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) and CNN Politics Senior Writer Juana Summers (@jmsummers) join Sam to talk about the week that was: Hawaii's ballistic missile alert, the government shutdown, a renewed debate over net neutrality, and a report on White House staff turnover. Also three things you're not hearing about Puerto Rico and a call to a listener in Anchorage, Alaska. It's all capped off with the best things that happened to listeners all week. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org or tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with your feedback. Follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders and producers Brent Baughman @brentbaughman and Anjuli Sastry @AnjuliSastry.