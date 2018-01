President Trump Address March For Life Attendees President Trump will address abortion rights opponents gathering for their annual rally, called the March for Life, on the National Mall. Trump will be the first president to address the rally via satellite from the White House.

President Trump Address March For Life Attendees National President Trump Address March For Life Attendees President Trump Address March For Life Attendees Audio will be available later today. President Trump will address abortion rights opponents gathering for their annual rally, called the March for Life, on the National Mall. Trump will be the first president to address the rally via satellite from the White House. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor