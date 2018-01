Indianapolis Union Leader Takes Stock Of What's Changed During Trump's First Year A year ago, Indianapolis union leader Chuck Jones feuded with President Trump over his promise to save jobs at the Carrier plant in town. NPR's Kelly McEvers speaks with Jones to take stock of what's changed when it comes to American manufacturing during the first year of the Trump administration.

A year ago, Indianapolis union leader Chuck Jones feuded with President Trump over his promise to save jobs at the Carrier plant in town. NPR's Kelly McEvers speaks with Jones to take stock of what's changed when it comes to American manufacturing during the first year of the Trump administration.