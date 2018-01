Israel Bans Activities In Jerusalem Connected To Palestinian Authority Government Palestinians still have aspirations for a capital in part Jerusalem. Something that could strengthen Palestinian claims in the city would be national political institutions, but for decades Israel has worked to limit those — whether they're offices for leadership or even theatrical performances.

