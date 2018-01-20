Accessibility links

Not My Job: TV Weatherman Al Roker Gets Quizzed On Coldplay The Today show anchor answers three questions about the hit-making British band that was founded 20 years ago.
Not My Job: TV Weatherman Al Roker Gets Quizzed On Coldplay

Listen · 8:50
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/579212540/579366578" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
Al Roker in 2014
Jason Carter Rinaldi/Getty Images
Al Roker may be the most famous weatherman in the country, doing forecasts on the Today show since 1996, but he's much more than that — he's an author and game-show host and face of the Thanksgiving Day Parade. He even got the first interview with newly sworn-in President Barack Obama simply by yelling at him.

Al Roker may know his way around a cold front and a cold snap ... but what does he know about Coldplay? We've asked him to answer three questions about the British band that was founded 20 years ago this week.

Click the listen link above to see how he does.

