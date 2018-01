Bangladesh Postpones Controversial Plan To Send Rohingya Refugees Back Home Bangladesh is postponing its attempt to send hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees back to Myanmar. Neither country is ready to start the process and the refugees say their demands for citizenship and return of property must be met before they agree to return to Myanmar.

Bangladesh Postpones Controversial Plan To Send Rohingya Refugees Back Home Asia Bangladesh Postpones Controversial Plan To Send Rohingya Refugees Back Home Bangladesh Postpones Controversial Plan To Send Rohingya Refugees Back Home Audio will be available later today. Bangladesh is postponing its attempt to send hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees back to Myanmar. Neither country is ready to start the process and the refugees say their demands for citizenship and return of property must be met before they agree to return to Myanmar. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor