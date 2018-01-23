Officials In California Town Take Down 'Bob's House' Sign

A legitimate looking road sign reading "Bob's House" with a right pointing arrow was hung up on the side of the road under a sign for the town of Coto de Caza. Bob's sign can be picked up a City Hall.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. A California resident presumably named Bob wanted to make sure people could find his address. So he made a legit-looking road sign reading Bob's house with an arrow pointing to the right. And he hung it up on the side of the road right under a sign for the town of Coto de Caza. Officials noticed it earlier this month and they took it down. In a Facebook post, they said Bob could pick up his sign at city hall, no questions asked, and maybe keep it as a nice wall hanging at home. It's MORNING EDITION.

