Special Series: Our Land

Uzbek Family Starts A New Chapter In Its American Journey
Bangladesh. Myanmar. Benin. Somalia. Haiti. Ireland. South Sudan. Iraq.
One by one, 59 immigrants from 29 countries rise before a federal judge in a Kansas City, Mo., courtroom and proudly state their country of origin.
Some have brought their young children, who watch from the audience. All look eager and intent. This is a big moment: They are about to become U.S. citizens.
In 2017, hundreds of thousands of immigrants are expected to be naturalized as U.S. citizens in ceremonies around the country, much like this one.
Judge Arthur Federman looks out at the rows of faces and smiles. "It's rare that we have an occasion in the courthouse where everyone leaves happy," he tells them. "Hopefully, this will be one of those days."
Erkin Rahimov, 54, and his wife, Limara, 42, are sitting in the front row, along with Erkin's 26-year-old daughter from his first marriage, Sabikha. Erkin and Limara immigrated to the U.S. from Uzbekistan; Sabikha came from Ukraine, where she was raised by her mother. All three will become citizens today.
The evening before the ceremony, the Rahimovs invite us to join them for dinner at their home, a spare, tidy duplex in Kansas City, Mo.
Limara has prepared a feast: the flavors of Uzbekistan, transported to the Midwest. There's rice pilaf studded with beef: "The Uzbek national dish!" Limara explains. Also on the table: a tangy beet salad, pickled cabbage, eggplant and homemade bread. Limara pours green tea from a beautiful Uzbek teapot hand-painted and enameled deep blue and gold. "We don't have guests often," their son Murad says, "but when we do, we give it our all."
And the Rahimovs have much to celebrate.
In 2009, after many years of trying, Erkin and Limara won the green card lottery to immigrate to the U.S. So, in March 2010, they left behind their life in Uzbekistan, a harsh authoritarian state. They landed in Kansas City with their two sons — 6-month-old Rasool and 9-year-old Murad — and not much else.
"I remember when we came to Kansas City with two small kids and three suitcases. It was challenging," Erkin recalls. "The first days we were sleeping on the carpet. We just put sheets on it." For pillows, they used their clothes. Then, he says, "slowly, slowly we started to work and buy some stuff."
Now, after seven years in the U.S., the Rahimovs own their home. They recently bought property outside the city where they plan to go on weekends and grow fruits and vegetables.
They just leased a new car, a Hyundai Elantra.
Erkin is a civil engineer. He works for a Canadian company that makes harvesting equipment, traveling throughout Missouri and Arkansas to train dealers and mechanics.
Limara taught math and physics in Uzbekistan. Now she works with children at an after-school program, and she is studying for a degree in computer science.
Their sons are thriving. Rasool, now 7, is a Pokémon fiend and has test scores above grade level.
Sixteeen-year-old Murad, who spoke no English when he arrived in the U.S., is an honors student on an accelerated track through high school. He loves astronomy; his dream is to work for NASA.
"It's amazing that my parents managed to get me and my little brother here for us to have a really bright future ahead of us," he says. "I'm really proud of my parents!"
When Erkin and Limara become U.S. citizens, their children, Rasool and Murad, will automatically become citizens, too.
The Rahimovs say they've always felt welcome in this country. By way of example, Erkin tells this story: One day, soon after the family arrived in Kansas City, Murad missed the bus to elementary school and came home crying. The school principal, hearing about the mishap, came by in his own car to pick Murad up and ferry him to school so he wouldn't miss a day. "It was amazing," Murad says. "He's just a really good person."
Even though the Rahimovs came to the U.S. as legal permanent residents with green cards, the step of becoming citizens carries real meaning for them. They'll be able to vote, and, as Limara puts it, "take part in the fate of the country."
Looking forward to the ceremony, Limara says, happily, "We will be, I think, real Americans, right? We will be part of the United States."
Asked what America symbolizes to him, Erkin replies instantly: "Freedom. Freedom! Even my name means freedom." He explains that erkin, in Uzbek, is translated as independent or free.
Erkin and Limara Rahimov share a family history etched with sadness.
They each have parents who were Crimean Tatars. They were among the Tatars who were forcibly deported from Crimea in 1944 in a mass expulsion, on orders of Josef Stalin.
The Rahimovs know well that freedom is something to be cherished.
On the morning of the naturalization ceremony, the Rahimovs arrive at the courthouse. Erkin is wearing a somber suit and tie; Limara, an elegant black wool dress.
Sabikha has flown in from New Jersey late the night before to join them in becoming citizens. She is a financial analyst with an M.B.A. and recently took a job with a company in New Jersey.
"Almost to the finish line, right?" Sabikha says as they approach downtown. "Well," she adds, laughing, "maybe just new beginning actually!"
Inside courtroom 8C at the Charles Evans Whittaker U.S. Courthouse, the 59 citizens-to-be wait expectantly. They've already been through months of preparation: They've been fingerprinted, had background checks, been interviewed and have taken an English and civics test.
Now the final step of the process has come. They raise their right hands and in unison, recite the oath of allegiance, pledging to support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States.
A chorus of global accents fills the room.
"Congratulations!" says Federman. With that oath complete, they are officially U.S. citizens.
For Federman, conducting these ceremonies has special resonance.
As he tells the immigrants, he is himself the child of naturalized citizens.
His parents survived the Holocaust and Nazi concentration camps and went on to forge a new life together in America.
"We need to recognize that we are a nation of immigrants," Federman tells the courtroom. "And in the same way I told you my family story, I hope that you will tell your story to us and to our children, so that we can all appreciate the great diversity that makes up our country."
As Erkin Rahimov listens to the judge's words, he gently dabs away tears that roll down his cheeks.
"Thank you very much for being my fellow citizens," Federman concludes, "and for pledging today as you did to uphold our Constitution and the freedoms it guarantees to each of us."
Soon after, the Rahimovs leave the courthouse, their eyes sparkling. They've already registered to vote and are holding copies of the Constitution and small American flags.
"I'm so excited!" Sabikha says, gleefully. "I want to make this country better. It gave so much to me. I want to give back."
Hamtramck, Mich.: An Evolving City Of Immigrants
Pick a street corner in downtown Hamtramck, Mich., and you'll be struck by the incredible mix of cultures crammed into this tiny, 2-square-mile city.
A Catholic church across the street from a mosque. Polish pastry shops, sausage factories, and grocery stores promising "the best Polish food, shipping to Eastern Europe," side by side with Bengali clothing shops that sell richly embroidered dresses and headscarves. And you'd be remiss if you didn't stop in the many Yemeni restaurants serving fragrant lamb and discs of flatbread the size of hubcaps.
What has united all of the immigrant groups who've come to Hamtramck? Good jobs in the auto industry. Hamtramck is surrounded by Detroit, and for decades, car manufacturing was its lifeblood.
Polish immigrants started coming to Hamtramck starting in the early 1900s, lured by the promise of jobs at the new Dodge Main factory. At its peak, nearly 75 percent of the city's residents were Poles. But now, after decades of decline, that has plummeted to about 10 percent, as Poles have moved up and out to the suburbs and Yemenis and Bangladeshis have replaced them.
Many of those former Polish residents still flock back here each week for the Polish language Mass at St. Florian Roman Catholic Church. It's a majestic neo-Gothic structure, with beautiful stained-glass windows and an elaborate turquoise spire that rises high above Poland Street.
"It's one of the kind. It's a cathedral. It just speaks to you," explains parishioner Alek Fidler — "like the one on the roof!" he jokes, "just one 'd.' "
Fidler and his wife both immigrated to Hamtramck from Poland. They met while working minimum wage factory jobs, cutting leather to make seats for cars. Their children were born in Hamtramck, but five years ago, the family moved to a nearby suburb, looking for better schools and a different environment.
The Hamtramck they knew had changed. "It's now more like a Bangladeshi town, so, that's a different story," says Fidler. "Seems like, you know, they were basically taking over."
That loss of identity can be uncomfortable. St. Florian's priest, Miroslaw Frankowski, recalls his first impression of this city when he arrived in Hamtramck about 10 years ago.
"I'm almost like in Cairo," he says, "because you know, the call for the prayer — and people covered up under clothings typical for Middle East. Yeah, it seemed like I'm working in Middle East."
In Hamtramck streets, it's common now to see women fully veiled, with only their eyes exposed. The amplified Muslim call to prayer was a source of controversy here some years back, and still can raise hackles.
"It's different, nothing against it, it's just a different way. The sound, it's not from our culture," says Frankowski.
The 45-year-old priest can draw on his own experience as an outsider. He came to the U.S. from Poland when he was 14 and spoke no English when he started eighth grade.
"Those eighth-graders are the worst," he recalls. "Some understood, some did not, some were laughing at me. That's why I do understand the immigrants. I know that they face difficult times. Not only because it's a totally different culture here, but because there's still love for the homeland."
The Poles live side by side with Muslims, explains Father Frankowski: friendly, but mostly separate.
"We go to their stores, we shop at their markets," he says. He says he loves trying interesting fruits he's never seen before, and he's a big fan of hummus.
Hamtramck is now closing in on a majority Muslim population, with Bangladeshis and Yemenis making up the largest immigrant groups. There are more than a dozen mosques around the small city, one of them in a surprising spot: the former American Axle factory.
The factory closed down — thousands of jobs, gone to Mexico — and the Abu-Bakr Al-Siddique Islamic Center opened up in one of the bright blue cavernous warehouses still standing there.
Right across the street from that mosque, we stop in at the home of the Hadwan family. They live in a new, three-story brick house, big enough for three generations of Hadwans to live comfortably.
Salah Hadwan, 27, takes us inside to meet his family, and right away, his mother is brewing tea for us and his brothers get busy ordering takeout Yemeni food for lunch. "Dude, get some chicken fahsah," advises his youngest brother, Hadwan.
On the refrigerator, right next to Arabic script reading "God is the greatest," there's a red, white and blue oval sticker printed with two words: "I voted."
Salah Hadwan's father put that sticker there. "If he finds out one of us didn't vote, he's furious," Salah says. "You guys would not believe how proud they are to have the rights, and how hard they worked to get it. My dad wakes us up as soon as the polls open. And if you're not at home, he'll call you all day."
Soon, we gather — sitting cross-legged on the carpet — to talk over plates of chicken stew, roasted lamb and wedges of sweet, flaky bread.
Salah, who goes by Sal, has invited two Yemeni friends over to join the conversation: Nabil Nagi, 32, and Yunus Wasel, 33.
All of them are the sons of proud autoworkers. Their fathers or grandfathers spent decades working the assembly lines for the Big Three.
"You didn't have to have much English," explains Wasel. "You're on the assembly line. No one's gonna pick on you, and it was a good paying job at the time." All three agree that their fathers were hard workers: "If they weren't," says Wasel, "they would never have stuck in there for 35 years."
Here's a signpost of just how shared the immigrant experiences can be in a place like Hamtramck: it turns out that Salah Hadwan's father cut leather for car seats in the very same factory as Alek Fidler, the Polish parishioner we met earlier at St. Florian.
And just as we heard Father Frankowski profess his fondness for hummus, these young Yemeni men excitedly describe their love of a Polish delicacy: custard-filled paczki, the doughnuts that are a famous Hamtramck tradition. Food is, as always, the great uniter.
As we talk in the Hadwans' home, our conversation turns to the sharp, anti-Muslim rhetoric that has erupted around the country and the Trump administration's travel ban, which specifically targets Yemen.
Salah and his friends are all U.S. citizens, so the travel ban on Yemenis shouldn't affect them directly. But it still stings, they say, and creates fear.
The conversation grows animated:
"You're banning us as Yemeni and also sending us drones to kill us every day!" exclaims Wasel. "If they wanted to ban a country, why didn't they ban Saudi Arabia?"
"But you guys, we all knew," chimes in Salah Hadwan, the "countries that were banned never had a terrorist act committed from any of those."
They all start talking at once: "a traditional Yemeni way of communicating," Hadwan tells us with a smile.
Hadwan is a registered nurse, working in the intensive care unit of a nearby hospital. He tells us about a patient he took care of who mistakenly thought "Sal" on his nametag meant that he was a fellow Italian.
Assuming he had found a sympathetic ear, the patient started bashing Muslims, saying that Arabs are all terrorists and should all be deported; that Islam would doom the world. Salah held his tongue until it was time for the patient to be discharged. Only then did he tell him that he is Muslim.
"There's times where you just gotta be the better person and the bigger person," says Hadwan. "Being of Middle Eastern descent, we have to be stronger and learn how to control our emotions."
But that goes only so far.
"It hurts," says Nabil Nagi. "When I heard all that [anti-Muslim] stuff, I look out the window, I see the [American] flag, and it feels like home. But at the same time, it was hard. It was like betrayal in a way."
"But you should know," Salah Hadwan says, looking at Nagi, "as an individual ... It shouldn't have bothered you and hurt, because we know who we are."
Yunus Wasel jumps into the conversation: "OK, we're all proud Americans. From Day 1 to right now. We came from Yemen, we're living in America. We're Yemeni-Americans, we're proud Americans. But to get hit with what's going on right now, it takes something out of you and you're angry. Who is not angry? Who is not mad? At the same notion, it's not like we're going out here doing anything violent or getting mad about it. We protested and that's it. But we're still mad at why we got the finger pointed at us."
This concluding thought on the tenor of the times comes from Salah Hadwan:
"At the end of the day, Trump won, this is what it is. And now we've got to work together and show what it is to be an American."
Hadwan suggests that their diverse city should serve as a model. He says, "I wish there was a mini-Hamtramck in every state."
The Legacy Of The Mississippi Delta Chinese
Think of the Mississippi Delta. Maybe you imagine cotton fields, sharecroppers and blues music.
It's been all that. But for more than a century, the Delta has also been a magnet for immigrants. I was intrigued to learn about one immigrant group in particular: the Delta Chinese.
To find out more, I travelled to Greenville, Miss., a small city along the Mississippi River. I meet Raymond Wong in Greenville's Chinese cemetery, right across a quiet road from an African-American cemetery. Wong's family has long been part of a thriving — but separate — Chinese community.
"We were in-between," Wong explains, "right in between the blacks and the whites. We're not black, we're not white. So that by itself gives you some isolation."
We walk in the shade of a huge magnolia tree that stretches out over the gravestones. They're carved with Chinese characters, and bear the names of the Chinese families whose history here goes back decades: Quong, Yu, Jung, Fu.... and Wong.
Raymond Wong leads me to the graves of his parents, Pon Chu Lum Wong and Suey (Henry) Heong Wong. His father immigrated to the Mississippi Delta from Canton, or Guangdong, province when he was 15 in the 1930s; his mother arrived several years later.
Like most of the Delta Chinese, they were merchants. Virtually all the Chinese families of that generation opened and ran grocery stores.
The first wave of Chinese immigrants came to the Delta soon after the Civil War, and the pace picked up by the early 1900s. The Chinese originally came to work picking cotton, but they quickly soured on farming. They started opening grocery stores, mostly in the African-American communities where they lived.
Greenville, in particular, was known for the dozens of Chinese groceries open here in the heyday: as many as 50 stores in a city of some 40,000 people. "I was raised in a grocery store," Wong says, and he means it literally.
The Wong family lived — all six of them — in a couple of rooms at the back of their store.
"Everyone else I know grew up in grocery stores," Wong says. "I'm sure as soon as we could count money we had to work in the front."
The stores stocked meat, fresh vegetables, canned goods, laundry soap, washtubs, anything you might need. Nothing Chinese about them, except the owners. "On my block itself, we had at least four grocery stores," Wong recalls. "I'm talking about a small block, too."
In 1968, Wong's father opened a Chinese restaurant called How Joy in Greenville, one of the first in the Mississippi interior. Raymond Wong says it was a gamble. At the time, he says, "nobody knew what Chinese food is." But the restaurant flourished for 40 years. Raymond worked there, too, serving How Joy steak, butterfly shrimp, chow mein and chop suey. "We had all that kind of stuff," Wong recalls. "Give the people what they want!"
Wong remembers hearing ethnic slurs as he grew up, which he got used to ignoring. But the family felt more pernicious discrimination, too. Wong remembers a time of big excitement when he was young: The family was finally going to get to move out of the cramped grocery store. His father had found a house he wanted to buy, in a white neighborhood.
Then suddenly, that conversation stopped. There would be no deal. Later, his father told him that the white residents had made it quite clear they didn't want Chinese in their neighborhood.
"When people found out that we were moving," Wong says, "they started throwing bottles ... in the driveway. Glass everywhere. And we knew it had to be directed at us. Father told me he didn't want to subject us [to that]. Somebody might get hurt."
The family ended up building a house directly behind the grocery store. "But at least it was a house!" Wong says, laughing. "We'd never lived in a house!"
We hop in the car to see what's left of Greenville's Chinese grocery tradition.
As we drive, Wong points to one battered building after another: "There was a Chinese grocery store right here. Right here was another grocery store, right on this corner."
Most have long since closed, but the store Raymond's family ran is still going, under different ownership. It's now the Kim Ma grocery store, run by Cindy and Danny Ma, selling chips, soda, beer and cigarillos to a steady stream of customers.
Cindy Ma tells me business is slow, as a lot of people have moved away from Greenville. Still, with this business, the Mas have managed to put their two sons through college and graduate school. One son is in medical school in Jackson, Miss.; the other is studying accounting at Ole Miss in Oxford.
That's been the story of many Delta Chinese: Work hard. Send your kids to college. Watch them move away.
We hear that same narrative 70 miles north of Greenville, in Clarksdale, Miss. We've come to the home of Gilroy and Sally Chow, who greet us enthusiastically at the front door."Come on in!" Gilroy says. "It's your lucky day! This is comfort food day!"
Every week, the Chows get together with friends and relatives to try to recreate the dishes they remember their mothers making when they were young. They're attempting to summon up flavors they fear are getting lost. Sally Chow wonders out loud, "Why didn't I ask mom how she did that?"
Sally teaches special education and has a cake-baking business with her sister-in-law, Alice. Gilroy is a former industrial engineer who worked for NASA for seven years.
United in their Chinese heritage, the Chows are divided by their passionate school loyalties. Sally and the Chows' daughter Lisa went to the University of Mississippi, or Ole Miss. Gilroy and their son Bradley went to Mississippi State.
The family even has a football changing-of-the-flag ritual. Whoever wins the Egg Bowl each year gets to fly their school's flag on top, right in front of the Chows' house. They all march out front, and the loser has to sing the fight sing of the other school.
This year, MSU's flag is on top: "Very sad," Sally notes.
"When the Rebels win," she says (that's her school, Ole Miss), "we come out the front and we play 'From Dixie with Love' very slow, and we sway."
But let's get back to dinner. As the group gets busy chopping and sauteing in the kitchen, Gilroy heads outside and starts tossing fried rice in a gigantic wok nestled into a super-hot, custom burner stand.
He tosses in some cubed ham: "This is what makes it Southern fried rice!" he says.
Before long, an impressive feast is laid out before us: beef with cauliflower. Whole fish garnished with fried ginger. Spare ribs with carrots and potatoes. Roast pork with a honey-hoisin glaze, and much more. The flavors of their youth.
After Gilroy says grace, we settle in around the dining room table.
All of the eight people at dinner are the first generation born in America. Like Raymond Wong, they are all the children of grocery store owners.
And they all grew up speaking Chinese at home. Sally's brother Sammy tells us, "When I first started school I had a difficult time in the first grade, because I couldn't speak English."
But now few around this table can speak Chinese.
Everyone here describes a common experience. When they travel, jaws drop as soon as people realize they're Chinese. And from Mississippi.
"They ask you, 'What are you doing there!'", says Frieda Quon, who has the thickest, most syrupy southern drawl of all the group. "I guess they just have this idea that it is black and white."
"The Chinese face with a Southern accent throws people off," Jean Maskas chimes in. "I was at my daughter's school, and we'd taken some friends out to eat, and they all said, 'I just can't get used to talking to your mother! It's like an identity theft!'" The others chuckle knowingly.
Quon says the more she's traveled, the more she's come to realize how unique this Mississippi Chinese community is.
"We are all connected," she says. "The other states are not like that, truly. We knew Chinese from Memphis to Vicksburg."
As outsiders, they stuck together.
They all remember driving for miles to dances that would draw Chinese young people from all over. "They were infamous!" someone says, drawing big laughs around the table.
Their children's generation doesn't have that. They're more assimilated, more accepted.
And their future? It's probably not in the Delta:
Retired pharmacist Sammy Chow remembers the question his son asked when he was still in high school: "'Dad, do you want me to take over the drugstore when you retire?'"
Sammy's response was immediate: "I said, 'No. I want you to do better than me.'" His son, Matthew, is now a dentist in Clinton, Miss.
"I think all of this generation realize that the opportunities are not here," adds his sister, Sally.
Gilroy Chow figures that the Chinese population in the Mississippi Delta has shrunk from 2,500 at its peak in the mid 1970s to about 500 now.
"In these small towns, the population is dwindling," says Sandra Chow, Sammy's wife. "For these children who've been educated ... a lot of them want what's in the big cities. Lots of things to do, and things for their families to grow up doing."
"But," she concludes, "I don't think it bothers any of us. We're happy that our children are doing well and enjoying life, and experiencing a lot of things that we didn't get to experience because of being in small towns."
Dinner over and dishes washed, there's an important challenge still to come. The group is trying to master making steamed buns: working late into the night to keep the old traditions alive.
Meyers Chuck, AK, 99903
There are only two ways to get to Meyers Chuck, Alaska: by boat or float plane.
If you go by plane, you might hitch a ride on a de Havilland Beaver, circa 1958 — one of the planes that brings the mail every week. It comes in low over specks of islands and the forested Alaska coast, and curves into the protected inlet of Meyers Chuck, splashing down at high tide.
On the day we visit, a handful of boats are tied up along a floating mooring. Small wooden cabins are nestled among the trees.
Meyers Chuck is off the grid, with no roads or cars, and even by Alaska standards, it's tiny. Summer is the busy season, when people boat up to their cabins and swell the population to 25 or so.
In the winter, that drops to about five, or sometimes even just two: Cassy and Steve Peavey.
Cassy Peavey, 74, is the postmistress of Meyers Chuck, and Steve, 79, is her husband. The Peaveys have heard the mail plane approach, and are waiting for us on the dock. Today, the plane is delivering about 90 pounds of mail and groceries to Meyers Chuck.
Together, Cassy and Steve haul the bags and boxes up the ramp from the dock and into the tiny post office, which is perched on pilings on the rocks.
Steve Peavey and some friends built this post office out of cedar two-by-fours; Cassy painted the wooden sign that hangs outside, facing the water, with Meyers Chuck's wonderful, edge-of-the-country zip code: 99903.
Cassy has been postmistress of Meyers Chuck for 15 years, and this is her domain. "She's the backbone of the community!" Steve says, proudly.
She gets busy opening the mail bags and sorting the week's influx of bills, catalogs and magazines (including, on the day we visit, the fishing newsletter Spawning News).
By now, she could probably sort this mail with her eyes closed.
There are just 18 mail slots for everyone in town.
Every Wednesday, when the mail is sorted, Cassy hangs the American flag outside, and that's the cue for folks to come by.
On this day, Darrell Lee is happy to see that his blackberry seeds have arrived in the mail. Bob Hunley swings by, and hurray! He's finally gotten a much-awaited part for his generator.
No mail for Dave Perry today, but it doesn't matter – a visit to the post office is a chance to shake off your solitude, see your neighbors, trade advice on outboard motors or comment on the weather. "Seemed like kind of a one-gust storm," Bob Hunley offers. "Seemed like we had one good gust there yesterday afternoon and then it just kinda fizzled out after that."
You can settle in by the crackling wood stove with a cup of coffee and one of the cookies or cinnamon rolls that Cassy will have baked that morning.
The mugs are right there, hanging on hooks on the wall. "Everybody knows their own," Cassy says. "There's a couple of guys that are pretty touchy about people using their cup."
And if — like Gary Nielsen — you boat over to the post office in your skiff, and it's hard for you to climb up on the dock, well, Steve or Cassy will bring your mail down to you. "Thanks, Steve! See ya next week!" Nielsen calls as he motors away.
Cassy keeps a jar of red licorice sticks on the post office counter (5 cents apiece), right next to a jar for residents to leave their $50 contribution for the annual community fund, to help with village upkeep.
She has just one rule at the post office: Please, no talking about politics.
"Yeah, I get talked to every once in a while," Steve admits.
Cassy nods: "I tell him, I say, 'No! You stay away from that.' 'Cause I'm pretty much the boss."
We've walked up to the Peaveys' cozy home, just a few steps up a path from the post office, where Cassy offers tea and her famous cinnamon rolls.
The Peaveys reminisce about days gone by, when Meyers Chuck was a busy fishing town, filled with characters known by their marvelous nicknames:
Pipe Pole Slim.
Crackerbox Mack.
Wooden Wheel Johnson.
Logger Bill.
Two-Quart Bottleson.
Greasy Ed.
(Not to be confused with Greasy Gus.)
Now, those nicknames are a thing of the past.
Steve and Cassy Peavey share the sweet familiarity of two people who've known each other nearly their whole lives. They laugh easily, call each other "babe", and often finish each other's sentences.
They met in school when she was 10 and he was 15, in Kasaan, Alaska, on nearby Prince of Wales Island.
Later, when they were courting, Steve would row from Meyers Chuck to Kasaan to visit Cassy: 30-some miles, in a rowboat. Crazy, but true.
Steve shrugs and laughs. "Just a little stroll in the park!"
He grew up in Meyers Chuck, and he and Cassy moved back here as newlyweds 56 years ago, when she was just 18. "He drug me over here!" Cassy jokes. "He had me handcuffed!"
Steve used to work as a logger, felling trees and bucking the timber into logs. Steve and Cassy also fished commercially together for many years, and raised their two sons in Meyers Chuck. "I'll tell ya, this was a great place to raise kids," Cassy says. "You stick your head out the window and whistle or yell and your kid usually says, 'OK, I'm on my way home!'"
But now, there are no more kids living in Meyers Chuck. There used to be a school, but with no kids, it's closed.
For a long time, there wasn't even a telephone here. Finally in the 1970s, Meyers Chuck got a phone. Just one.
"It was fastened to a tree," Cassy recalls. "And you'd have to stand in line to make your phone call."
If that phone happened to ring, someone – probably a kid – would run to answer it, and relay a message.
"You'd hotfoot it down the trail to whomever's house it was," says Mike Meyer, who was one of those messengers. "Tell 'em to call so and so."
Meyer grew up in Meyers Chuck, and family legend has it that one of his forebears gave the town its name. The "Chuck" part comes from a Chinook word. It means an inlet that fills at high tide.
The people of Meyers Chuck are used to doing just about everything for themselves. Because they're off the grid, they provide their own power. The Peaveys have a little windmill that spins out on the dock; others have solar panels. Water is piped down from a lake about a mile away via a water line built by the townspeople themselves in the '80s. "Pretty darn nice," Cassy says.
In its heyday back in the 1930s, more than 100 people lived in Meyers Chuck, and the town was thriving, with a store, a barbershop, bakery, and bar.
By the time the Peaveys moved here, in 1961, it was smaller, but still humming.
"We had a little store here," Cassy recalls, "and of course the post office was here, and there was a fish-buying scow here. It was just really sweet. But it's just slowly, slowly ..."
"Slowly dyin'," Steve chimes in.
"Yep, slowly died," Cassy says.
As much as she loves Meyers Chuck — loves that it's so small and independent — at age 74, Cassy finds herself wishing they could move away.
She'd love to spend more time with her kids, and grandkids.
"Steve isn't much of a family guy," she says. "He'd much rather just talk to the kids on the phone, and that's good enough for him. I like to have those hugs once in a while."
Cassy has talked about retiring as postmistress, but, she says, "I was told if I closed the post office it would never open again. So it kind of puts a little pressure on me. It'd be criminal to change it, the way it is now."
Steve points out that there's nobody who wants to take on the responsibility of running it. And so if the post office were to close, people would have to go by boat to get their mail over in Thorne Bay, 11 miles across Clarence Strait. "And 11 miles across the straits here would be impossible so many times in the wintertime," Cassy says.
So she figures she's pretty much stuck.
Also, she knows that Steve has absolutely no interest in ever living anywhere else.
"Hell," he says, "I'd be just as satisfied to live my life out and die here. I mean, I'm not standin' in line! But heck, this is a good place!"
When Steve Peavey says he can't imagine leaving this tiny place, Cassy shakes her head, and whispers, "no, no, no."
But you can tell Cassy is concerned about their future.
Steve has had a stroke that's left his left hand "pretty well devastated," as he puts it, and Cassy worries about how far they are from medical care.
The Peaveys can't think of anyone they know who's managed to live out his life in Meyers Chuck, without having to move away eventually for health reasons.
Those questions hang over them, but right now, there are immediate things they need to tend to.
It's summertime.
In the next few weeks, Steve Peavey plans to head out to Neets Bay, Alaska, for five straight weeks of salmon fishing on his boat, the Patsy. He fishes solo, managing it all on his own with his one good hand.
And Cassy? She'll be home. This is the busy season at the post office in Meyers Chuck. She knows the people need her there.
