Looking At The Saga Of The USS Pueblo 50 Years Later It's been 50 years since North Korean gunboats seized the USS Pueblo and its 82 surviving crew members. It was the beginning of the tumultuous year of 1968, and by the end of it, the U.S. had signed an apology and the starved and tortured crew members were released. But the USS Pueblo remained in captivity, as it does to this day. U.S. officials opted for diplomacy over military force to resolve this wrenching crisis.