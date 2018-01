At Least 2 Dead, 12 Injured After Shooting At Kentucky High School School At least two people are dead and 12 others injured after a shooting at a school in western Kentucky on Tuesday. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with reporter Matt Markgraf of member station WKMS about the latest.

At Least 2 Dead, 12 Injured After Shooting At Kentucky High School School National At Least 2 Dead, 12 Injured After Shooting At Kentucky High School School At Least 2 Dead, 12 Injured After Shooting At Kentucky High School School Audio will be available later today. At least two people are dead and 12 others injured after a shooting at a school in western Kentucky on Tuesday. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with reporter Matt Markgraf of member station WKMS about the latest. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor