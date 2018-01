British Regulators Reject Murdoch's Bid For Sky In a setback for Rupert Murdoch family, British regulators said the planned $15 billion takeover of Sky was not in the public interest and would be blocked unless there is a way to prevent the tycoon from influencing the network's news output.

