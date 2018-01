In Brazil, Court Will Determine If Former President Will Run Again Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva left Brazil's presidency at the end of 2010 with a more than 80 percent approval rating. Since then, he's been convicted of corruption. But that hasn't dimmed his ambition. He may again seek the presidency, but a court ruling will determine how challenging that path might be.

In Brazil, Court Will Determine If Former President Will Run Again