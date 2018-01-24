Takata Expands Largest Automotive Recall In U.S. History With Additional 3.3 Million Airbags Takata recalled an additional 3.3 million airbags this month, expanding what is already the largest automotive recall in U.S. history. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says additional airbags are scheduled to be recalled through 2020. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with David Friedman of Consumers Union about why this recall is taking so long.