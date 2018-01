In Alabama, Reporter Says He Located Remains Of Last Known American Slave Ship An Alabama reporter says he may have located the remains of the Clotilda, the last known American slave ship, which illegally brought 110 African captives to the U.S. in 1860. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to Ben Raines, reporter for AL.com, about his discovery, which has not yet been authenticated.

