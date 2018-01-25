Cabdriver Ends Up Foiling Bank Robber's Getaway

In Charles Town, W.Va., police say a bank robber asked a cabdriver to wait for him until he came out of the bank. The driver recognized the suspect's photo from an earlier robbery and called police.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The movie "Baby Driver" is about a man driving the getaway car for bank robbers. In Charles Town, W.Va., police say a robber got away differently. It's the freelance economy. You don't put a driver on staff. The robber just called a cab. He asked the driver to wait at the bank, and then came back out and was driven away. But you can't trust the help. The driver recognized the suspect's photo from an earlier robbery and called the police, who later found the suspect. It's MORNING EDITION.

