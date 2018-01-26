Accessibility links

Cathy O'Neil: Do Algorithms Perpetuate Human Bias? Mathematician Cathy O'Neil says algorithms embed existing bias into code — with potentially destructive outcomes. Everyone should question their fairness, not just computer scientists and coders.
NPR logo

Cathy O'Neil: Do Algorithms Perpetuate Human Bias?

Listen · 12:27
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/580617998/580650782" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Cathy O'Neil: Do Algorithms Perpetuate Human Bias?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Cathy O'Neil: Do Algorithms Perpetuate Human Bias?

Cathy O'Neil: Do Algorithms Perpetuate Human Bias?

Listen · 12:27
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/580617998/580650782" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Can We Trust The Numbers?

About Cathy O'Neil's TED Talk

Mathematician Cathy O'Neil says algorithms embed existing bias into code — with potentially destructive outcomes. Everyone should question their fairness, not just computer scientists and coders.

About Cathy O'Neil

Cathy O'Neil is a mathematician, data scientist, and author of the blog mathbabe.org.

After receiving a PhD in mathematics from Harvard University in 1999, she taught at Barnard and MIT. She then went on to work as a hedge fund analyst, and later a data scientist, designing algorithms for targeted ads.

O'Neil is the author of several data science books, such as Weapons of Math Destruction: How Big Data Increases Inequality and Threatens Democracy.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.