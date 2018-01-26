Accessibility links

Joy Buolamwini: How Does Facial Recognition Software See Skin Color? Facial analysis technology is often unable to recognize dark skin tones. Joy Buolamwini says this bias can lead to detrimental results — and she urges her colleagues to create more inclusive code.
TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Can We Trust The Numbers?

About Joy Buolamwini's TED Talk

Facial analysis technology is often unable to recognize dark skin tones. Joy Buolamwini says this bias can lead to detrimental results — and she urges her colleagues to create more inclusive code.

About Joy Buolamwini

As a "poet of code", computer scientist Joy Buolamwini founded the Algorithmic Justice League to fight inequality in computation.

Her graduate research at the MIT Media Lab focuses on algorithmic and coded bias in Machine Learning.

Buolamwini is a Fulbright Fellow, an Astronaut Scholar, a Rhodes Scholar, and a Google Anita Borg Scholar.

