Mona Chalabi: How Can We Tell The Good Statistics From The Bad Ones? We need statistics to make fair policy decisions, but there are a lot of bad stats out there. Data journalist Mona Chalabi says you need skepticism and a list of questions to face any dubious stat.
Mona Chalabi: How Can We Tell The Good Statistics From The Bad Ones?

Listen · 7:07
  • Download
  • Transcript
TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour Can We Trust The Numbers?

About Mona Chalabi's TED Talk

We need statistics to make fair policy decisions, but there are a lot of bad stats out there. Data journalist Mona Chalabi says you need skepticism and a list of questions to face any dubious stat.

About Mona Chalabi

As data editor of Guardian US, Mona Chalabi advocates for the importance of accurate data journalism.

Previously, she worked as a lead news writer for FiveThirtyEight, a website that uses statistical analysis to tell stories. Chalabi has written and presented for the BBC, National Geographic, Channel 4, and VICE.

