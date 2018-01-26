Accessibility links

Anne Milgram: How Can Smarter Statistics Help Us Fight Crime? As New Jersey Attorney General, Anne Milgram transformed the most dangerous city in her state. She changed a criminal justice system based on gut and instinct to one supported by data and statistics.
Anne Milgram: How Can Smarter Statistics Help Us Fight Crime?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Can We Trust The Numbers?

About Anne Milgram's TED Talk

As New Jersey Attorney General, Anne Milgram transformed the most dangerous city in her state. She changed a criminal justice system based on gut and instinct to one supported by data and statistics.

About Anne Milgram

Anne Milgram is a Professor of Practice and Distinguished Scholar in Residence at New York University School of Law. At NYU, Milgram is building a Criminal Justice Innovation Lab, focused on using data and technology to transform the criminal justice system.

Previously, she was the Attorney General of the State of New Jersey, where she served as the Chief Law Enforcement Officer for the State and oversaw the Camden Police Department.

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.