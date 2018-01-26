Accessibility links

Matt Dorrien's 'Baby I'm So Lost' Is For All of The Sad Sacks Like his heroes Harry Nilsson and Randy Newman, Dorrien has a wry sense of humor, a solid grasp of songwriting fundamentals and a deep love of melancholy.
NPR logo Songs We Love: Matt Dorrien, 'Baby I'm So Lost'
Songs We Love

Songs We Love

Handpicked by NPR Music staff and public radio hosts

Review

Songs We Love: Matt Dorrien, 'Baby I'm So Lost'

From opbmusic.org

Enlarge this image

Matt Dorrien's In the Key of Grey comes out April 13. Vincent Bancheri/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Vincent Bancheri/Courtesy of the artist

Matt Dorrien's In the Key of Grey comes out April 13.

Vincent Bancheri/Courtesy of the artist

Matt Dorrien audibly shifts in his chair, his feet pushing onto the pedals of a piano, as the opening chords of "Baby I'm So Lost" ring out. It's a simplistic, purposefully plodding introduction that's unusual in its total disregard of modern pop convention. But like most interesting things, patience is rewarded here. A beautifully broken love song slowly unfurls, complete with sad sack vocals and dueling clarinets that could close any dive-y lounge down.

"Cold and grey / I'm not okay, dear," Dorrien sings in a line that's half apology, half cry for help. You'd almost be worried for his hopeless protagonist if he didn't seem to enjoy wallowing in it so much.

Dorrien hasn't appeared completely out of the blue. The Portland-based songwriter previously released two sleepy folk records under the moniker Snowblind Traveler. But on his newest album, the aptly titled In The Key Of Grey, he's ditched his stage name and guitar. The new release is almost entirely performed on piano, a subtle ode to his songwriting heroes Harry Nilsson and Randy Newman. And like those legendary musicians, Dorrien has a wry sense of humor, a solid grasp of songwriting fundamentals, and a deep love of melancholy, binge drinking, and rain.

In the Key of Grey comes out April 27 via Mama Bird Recording Co.

Songs We Love

Songs We Love

Handpicked by NPR Music staff and public radio hosts