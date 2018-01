Fallout Between USA Gymnastics And U.S. Olympic Committee Continues The sentencing of former doctor Larry Nassar has increasingly put pressure on the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to Juliet Macur of The New York Times about the fallout.

Fallout Between USA Gymnastics And U.S. Olympic Committee Continues Sports Fallout Between USA Gymnastics And U.S. Olympic Committee Continues Fallout Between USA Gymnastics And U.S. Olympic Committee Continues Audio will be available later today. The sentencing of former doctor Larry Nassar has increasingly put pressure on the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to Juliet Macur of The New York Times about the fallout. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor