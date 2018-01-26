Weekly Wrap: "The Whole Map." Laurel Wamsley (@laurelwamsley), reporter for NPR's breaking news blog The Two-Way, and NPR Business Reporter Alina Selyukh (@alinaselyukh) join Sam to talk about the week that was, from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to the fallout over the abuse of female gymnasts by Larry Nassar. Also a phone call to a listener in San Francisco, and a look at the relationship between President Trump and big tech. It's all capped off with the best things that happened to listeners all week. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org or tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with your feedback. Follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders and producers Brent Baughman @brentbaughman and Anjuli Sastry @AnjuliSastry.