Not My Job: We Quiz 'Jessica Jones' Star Krysten Ritter On People Named Jones The superhero actor (and now author of a novel) answers three questions about some other interesting people with a common surname.
Krysten Ritter attends The 75th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony in 2016.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Peabody Awards
Krysten Ritter attends The 75th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony in 2016.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Peabody Awards

Krysten Ritter is best known for her roles as Jane on Breaking Bad and the sullen titular superhero on Jessica Jones. She's now written a new novel, a thriller about environmental pollution and other dark secrets, called Bonfire.

We've invited her to play a game called Keeping Up With The Other Jones — three questions about some other interesting people named Jones.

Click the listen link above to see how she does.

