Nearly 100 Killed In Afghanistan Ambulance Blast Afghanistan Nearly 100 Killed In Afghanistan Ambulance Blast A suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan has killed at least 95 and wounded even more. NPR's Scott Simon talks with photojournalist Andrew Quilty who arrived at the site of the blast within minutes.