African Refugees In Israel Face Deportation Tens of thousands of Africans have migrated to Israel in the last decade. Now many of them are facing deportation, which has sparked an outcry from some corners in Israel.

African Refugees In Israel Face Deportation Middle East African Refugees In Israel Face Deportation African Refugees In Israel Face Deportation Audio will be available later today. Tens of thousands of Africans have migrated to Israel in the last decade. Now many of them are facing deportation, which has sparked an outcry from some corners in Israel. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor