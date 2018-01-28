Accessibility links

Sunday Puzzle: Can You Keep Up? NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro and puzzlemaster Will Shortz play this week's puzzle with Michael LeBlanc of Ontario, Canada.
Sunday Puzzle: Can You Keep Up?

On-air challenge: Each sentence has two blanks. Put a word starting with "up" in the first blank. Move the "up" to the end, and you'll get a familiar phrase that goes in the second blank to complete the sentence.

Example: Jane was visibly _____ to have been _____ on such a terrible blind date. —> UPSET, SET UP

1. The coach was surprisingly _____ after his team had been _____ so badly.

2. Get ready: The musician's new tune played on the _____ piano is coming _____.

3. An outlaw gang rode into the Wild West town, with the _____ being they completely _____ the place.

4. The child's unusual _____ by the parents is a matter the child's therapist keeps _____.

5. The cost of my house's _____ was so high, I was always frantically working to _____ with bills.

6. The teller tried to _____ her principle of treating everyone kindly during the bank _____.

7. The unexpected snowstorm _____ the family's vacation plans, and they _____ staying at home.

8. Even a slight _____ in an ailing economy is nothing to _____ your nose at.

9. A fine, _____ young person is always _____ for his or her ideals.

Last week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Tom Arnold of Eugene, Ore. Take the name of a conveyance in 7 letters. Drop the middle letter, and the remaining letters can be rearranged to name the place where such a conveyance is often used. What is it?

Answer: GONDOLA —> LAGOON

Winner: Michael LeBlanc of Ontario, Canada.

Next week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Stuart Portnoy of Arlington, Va. Name a famous actor — first and last names. The last name is a well-known brand. Drop the last letter of the first name and you'll get the kind of product it's a brand of. Who is it?

