A Rhode Island Lawmaker Says It's Time To Eliminate Outdated Laws

For example: It's illegal in the state to test the speed of your horse on a public road. And, a driving law from 1916 says you must make an audible signal, honking or shouting if you pass someone.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Rhode Island lawmaker wants to eliminate outdated laws. John Edwards says the laws built up over centuries. It's illegal to test the speed of your horse on a public road. A driving law from 1916 says you must make an audible signal honking or shouting if you pass someone.

INSKEEP: Dueling is still banned in Rhode Island. And it's illegal to interfere with Navy torpedo practice, which, come to think of it, sounds like a good idea. It's MORNING EDITION.

