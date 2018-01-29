Former Special Ops Agent Discusses How Tech, Fitness Trackers Affect The Military NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Paul Scharre about the discovery that fitness trackers such as Fitbit are revealing "heat maps" of where U.S. military personnel are running. Scharre is a former special operations agent, who now looks into how technology is interacting with military needs. He says this fitness tracker story illustrates a broader range of issues with apps, social media and devices and their effects on today's military.