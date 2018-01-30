Accessibility links

Text And Analysis: Joe Kennedy's Democratic Response To The State Of The Union Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass., delivered the rebuttal to President Trump's address. Kennedy is seen as a rising star and called a "relentless fighter for working Americans" by party leaders.
NPR logo Fact Check: Democratic Response To State Of The Union

NPRPolitics

There's More To It

Politics

Fact Check: Democratic Response To State Of The Union

Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass., delivered the rebuttal to President Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night. Democratic leaders called Kennedy a "relentless fighter for working Americans" in their announcement of his selection. At 37, Kennedy has served in Congress since 2013.

Democrats Turn To A Kennedy For Rebuttal To Trump's State Of The Union Address

Politics

Democrats Turn To A Kennedy For Rebuttal To Trump's State Of The Union Address

"It would be easy to dismiss the past year as chaos. Partisanship. Politics," he said. "But it's far bigger than that. This administration isn't just targeting the laws that protect us — they are targeting the very idea that we are all worthy of protection."

FACT CHECK: Trump's State Of The Union Address

Politics

FACT CHECK: Trump's State Of The Union Address

Editor's note: The transcript will be updated throughout the speech. While we are working to correct errors, it may contain discrepancies and typographical errors.

Loading...

NPRPolitics

There's More To It