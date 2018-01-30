Accessibility links

The History Of Inviting Extraordinary Americans To The SOTU Address The State of the Union tradition of inviting extraordinary Americans to sit with the first lady began under Ronald Reagan in 1982. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Gerhard Peters, co-director of the American Presidency Project at the University of California — Santa Barbara, who is also a political science professor at Citrus College, about the tradition.
Audio will be available later today.
Heard on All Things Considered

