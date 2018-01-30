The History Of Inviting Extraordinary Americans To The SOTU Address The State of the Union tradition of inviting extraordinary Americans to sit with the first lady began under Ronald Reagan in 1982. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Gerhard Peters, co-director of the American Presidency Project at the University of California — Santa Barbara, who is also a political science professor at Citrus College, about the tradition.

The History Of Inviting Extraordinary Americans To The SOTU Address National The History Of Inviting Extraordinary Americans To The SOTU Address The History Of Inviting Extraordinary Americans To The SOTU Address Audio will be available later today. The State of the Union tradition of inviting extraordinary Americans to sit with the first lady began under Ronald Reagan in 1982. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Gerhard Peters, co-director of the American Presidency Project at the University of California — Santa Barbara, who is also a political science professor at Citrus College, about the tradition. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor