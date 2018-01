Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell Plans To Bring Wife Of Deported Man To SOTU Address NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., in advance of President Trump's first State of the Union address. Dingell is bringing Cindy Garcia, the wife of a Jorge Garcia, who was deported last month to Mexico after living in the U.S. for 30 years.