Iowa Bill Would Require High School Students To Pass U.S. Citizenship Test Before Graduating
High school students in Iowa might have to take one more exam before receiving their diplomas — a civic test. It's the same test administered by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to those looking to become U.S. citizens. That's part of a new bill introduced in the Iowa legislature. NPR's Kelly McEvers speaks with Rep. Walt Rogers, R-Iowa, about his bill.