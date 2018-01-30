Accessibility links

Iowa Bill Would Require High School Students To Pass U.S. Citizenship Test Before Graduating High school students in Iowa might have to take one more exam before receiving their diplomas — a civic test. It's the same test administered by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to those looking to become U.S. citizens. That's part of a new bill introduced in the Iowa legislature. NPR's Kelly McEvers speaks with Rep. Walt Rogers, R-Iowa, about his bill.
NPR logo

Iowa Bill Would Require High School Students To Pass U.S. Citizenship Test Before Graduating

Listen · 3:55
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/581930206/581930207" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Iowa Bill Would Require High School Students To Pass U.S. Citizenship Test Before Graduating

National

Iowa Bill Would Require High School Students To Pass U.S. Citizenship Test Before Graduating

Iowa Bill Would Require High School Students To Pass U.S. Citizenship Test Before Graduating

Listen · 3:55
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/581930206/581930207" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on All Things Considered

High school students in Iowa might have to take one more exam before receiving their diplomas — a civic test. It's the same test administered by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to those looking to become U.S. citizens. That's part of a new bill introduced in the Iowa legislature. NPR's Kelly McEvers speaks with Rep. Walt Rogers, R-Iowa, about his bill.