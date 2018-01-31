Train Carrying GOP Lawmakers Hits Garbage Truck In Virginia

Updated at 12:50 p.m.

A train carrying House and Senate Republicans to their annual retreat in West Virginia has struck a garbage truck near Charlottesville, Va., according to multiple social media reports from members of Congress aboard the train.

At least one person was killed and one seriously injured according to a statement released by White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

"The President has been fully briefed on the situation in Virginia and is receiving regular updates," Sanders said. "There are no serious injuries among members of Congress or their staff. Senior Administration officials are in regular contact with Amtrak and state and local authorities. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected by this incident."

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake told CNN he was on the train near the front, and got off to help. He said there was a person who "was deceased" and another person who was "pretty bad off." Flake added, "I hope he survives." Flake said another person wasn't as seriously injured, and was able to walk to the ambulance.

Flake said he was not sure if those injured and killed were in the cab of the truck or were holding onto the back.

Amtrak issued a statement:

An Amtrak train came into contact with a vehicle that was on the tracks at 11:20 a.m. in Crozet, Va. There are no reported injuries to passengers or crew members. Local law enforcement is investigating the incident and crews are inspecting equipment for damage. The train originated in Washington, D.C. Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., a physician, tweeted that he helped tend to the patients until emergency medical technicians showed up.

"We're fine, but our train hit a garbage truck," wrote Rep. Greg Walden of Oregon. "Members with medical training are assisting the drivers of the truck."

The Republican lawmakers are headed to the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia for a three-day strategy retreat focused on their policy agenda and this year's midterms. They are scheduled to hear from Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday evening followed by a speech from President Trump on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.