After Acquiring A Satellite, 'Planet Money' Had To Find The Fuel To Get It In Space Once you get a satellite, you need to find a large tube filled with explosive fuel to take your satellite to space. Luckily, there is fierce competition among rocket makers to give you a lift. In the second of three-part series, Planet Money travels from California to New Zealand to see which rocket with blast their satellite to the stars.
After Acquiring A Satellite, 'Planet Money' Had To Find The Fuel To Get It In Space

Special Series

Planet Money

Heard on All Things Considered

Once you get a satellite, you need to find a large tube filled with explosive fuel to take your satellite to space. Luckily, there is fierce competition among rocket makers to give you a lift. In the second of three-part series, Planet Money travels from California to New Zealand to see which rocket with blast their satellite to the stars.

