Critics Of President Trump Say He's Highlighting The MS13 Gang For Political Purposes The parents of two teenage girls from Long Island, who were killed by alleged members of the MS-13 street gang, were in the audience for last night's State of the Union address. The White House says their stories show why the U.S. needs tougher immigration laws. But critics say the administration is deliberately demonizing immigrants, who are far more likely to the be the gang's victims than its members.