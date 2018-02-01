Accessibility links

First Listen: Niklas Paschburg, 'Oceanic' This is likely to be one of the most beautiful albums you'll hear in 2018.
NPR logo

Oceanic

First Listen: Niklas Paschburg, 'Oceanic'
First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety

Review

First Listen: Niklas Paschburg, 'Oceanic'

The 23-year-old pianist and electronic music has made one of 2018's most beautiful albums.

Oceanic

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Oceanic
    Album
    Oceanic
    Artist
    Niklas Paschburg
    Label
    7K!
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Enlarge this image

Niklas Paschburg's Oceanic comes out Feb. 9. Natalia Luzenko/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Natalia Luzenko/Courtesy of the artist

Niklas Paschburg's Oceanic comes out Feb. 9.

Natalia Luzenko/Courtesy of the artist

Niklas Paschburg's debut album, Oceanic, will likely be one of the most beautiful records of 2018. Recorded in his makeshift studio overlooking the Baltic Sea, the 23-year old pianist and electronic musician says he wanted the songs to reflect both the unique space where they were recorded and the mood of the water outside his windows. He does this with a mix of upright piano, sampled sounds, a single bass drum and accordion, all processed to sculpt a fluid cadence and hue. "I could see floes on the sea," says Paschburg about the recording. "The atmosphere of these new pieces reflects my love for the sea, for the movements of water and for that place, where I went on holiday when I was a child."

Niklas Paschburg, Oceanic 7K! hide caption

toggle caption
7K!

Oceanic begins with the sound of footsteps as Paschburg enters his studio, and follows with the inspired opening track, "Spark," a song he wrote on his first day of recording in Grömitz, in northern Germany.

The result of his 10 days of observation and composition is an album that teeters between being a brilliant ambient album with its textures, an instrumental pop album with its familiar song structure and a classical album with its harmonies; in any event, it's a fresh look at all of the above. This is music informed by some of his older German piers, music he heard as a teenager: Nils Frahm, Volker Bertelmann aka Hauschka, and Icelandic composer, pianist and electronic musician Ólafur Arnalds. These musicians compose chiefly cinematic sounds to convey powerful emotions with mostly wordless tunes. Their evocative sounds often have the tug of longing, a sense of wonder with the ability to slow down time. Niklas Paschburg embraces this musical philosophy with a bit more punch and pulse than most, a product of living in an age where texture can make you dance, and popular music innovates for an audience with ears wide open.

Niklas Paschburg, Oceanic 7K! hide caption

toggle caption
7K!

First Listen: Niklas Paschburg, 'Oceanic'

01Pier (Intro)

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Pier (Intro)
    Album
    Oceanic
    Artist
    Niklas Paschburg
    Label
    7K!
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

02Spark

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Spark
    Album
    Oceanic
    Artist
    Niklas Paschburg
    Label
    7K!
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

03Sand Whirling

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Sand Whirling
    Album
    Oceanic
    Artist
    Niklas Paschburg
    Label
    7K!
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Oceanic
Album
Oceanic
Artist
Niklas Paschburg
Label
7K!
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

04Anew

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Anew
    Album
    Oceanic
    Artist
    Niklas Paschburg
    Label
    7K!
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Oceanic
Album
Oceanic
Artist
Niklas Paschburg
Label
7K!
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

05Journey Among Worlds

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Journey Among Worlds
    Album
    Oceanic
    Artist
    Niklas Paschburg
    Label
    7K!
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Oceanic
Album
Oceanic
Artist
Niklas Paschburg
Label
7K!
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

06Sonar

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Sonar
    Album
    Oceanic
    Artist
    Niklas Paschburg
    Label
    7K!
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Oceanic
Album
Oceanic
Artist
Niklas Paschburg
Label
7K!
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

07Fade Away

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Fade Away
    Album
    Oceanic
    Artist
    Niklas Paschburg
    Label
    7K!
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Oceanic
Album
Oceanic
Artist
Niklas Paschburg
Label
7K!
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

08Fragmentation

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Fragmentation
    Album
    Oceanic
    Artist
    Niklas Paschburg
    Label
    7K!
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Oceanic
Album
Oceanic
Artist
Niklas Paschburg
Label
7K!
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

09Abeyance

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Abeyance
    Album
    Oceanic
    Artist
    Niklas Paschburg
    Label
    7K!
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Oceanic
Album
Oceanic
Artist
Niklas Paschburg
Label
7K!
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

10Oceanic

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Oceanic
    Album
    Oceanic
    Artist
    Niklas Paschburg
    Label
    7K!
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Oceanic
Album
Oceanic
Artist
Niklas Paschburg
Label
7K!
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

11Magnetic Perturbation

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Magnetic Perturbation
    Album
    Oceanic
    Artist
    Niklas Paschburg
    Label
    7K!
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Oceanic
Album
Oceanic
Artist
Niklas Paschburg
Label
7K!
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

12Appear

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Appear
    Album
    Oceanic
    Artist
    Niklas Paschburg
    Label
    7K!
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Oceanic
Album
Oceanic
Artist
Niklas Paschburg
Label
7K!
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Purchase Featured Music

Buy Featured Music

Album
Oceanic
Artist
Niklas Paschburg
Label
7K!
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety