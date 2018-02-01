United: Peacock Doesn't Meet Emotional Support Animal Guidelines

A woman paid full price for two seats on a United Airlines flight out of Newark, N.J. One seat for her and one for her peacock. United told her the bird didn't meet the guidelines for many reasons.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. We all like to travel with companions - a spouse, a friend, a peacock. A woman paid full price for two seats on a United Airlines flight out of Newark recently - one seat for her, one for her peacock. A fellow passenger caught some video of it.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: I'm not kidding. This woman is wrangling her peacock into the airport - right now, wrangling a peacock in the airport.

MARTIN: Bad news though - United told the woman the animal didn't meet their guidelines, quote, "for a number of reasons." It's MORNING EDITION.

