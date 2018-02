Sanitation Workers Took Trucks Off The Road To Honor 2 Killed 50 Years Ago In Memphis Thursday marks 50 years since two sanitation workers were killed in a grisly accident in Memphis. Their deaths set the stage for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to be in that city for a protest. While there, he was assassinated.

Sanitation Workers Took Trucks Off The Road To Honor 2 Killed 50 Years Ago In Memphis National Sanitation Workers Took Trucks Off The Road To Honor 2 Killed 50 Years Ago In Memphis Sanitation Workers Took Trucks Off The Road To Honor 2 Killed 50 Years Ago In Memphis Audio will be available later today. Thursday marks 50 years since two sanitation workers were killed in a grisly accident in Memphis. Their deaths set the stage for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to be in that city for a protest. While there, he was assassinated. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor