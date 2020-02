Weekly Wrap: "Did It Matter?" Grammys Gonna Grammy, the State of the Union, and the state of pro football on Super Bowl weekend. Sam looks back at the week's news and more with NPR reporter Vanessa Romo (@vanromo) and Stephen Thompson (@idislikestephen) of NPR Music and Pop Culture Happy Hour. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org or tweet @NPRItsBeenaMin with feels.