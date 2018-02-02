'I Want The Eagles To Win So Bad'

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Haley Parks got her wisdom teeth out the other day, and her parents recorded her as she was coming out of her anesthesia fog. She was talking with cotton in her mouth.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

HALEY PARKS: Did I miss the Super Bowl?

MARNI PARKS: No, no, no. The Super Bowl...

H. PARKS: Oh, my God.

M. PARKS: No, you didn't miss the Super Bowl.

H. PARKS: Are you sure? I want the Eagles to win so bad.

MARTIN: You're in luck, Haley. The Super Bowl is Sunday. And if you didn't catch that, Pats fans, she is pulling for Philly. It's MORNING EDITION.

